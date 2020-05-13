COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Milk Powder Market 2020 – Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2025

Milk powder is a dairy product which is made by drying or evaporating the moisture from the fluid milk. This is done in order to preserve it and increase its shelf life. Due to the low moisture content, it does not require any refrigeration. Owing to the intrinsic functional properties of milk powder, it is used as a food ingredient in value-added foods such as bakery, confectionery, sports and nutrition foods, meat products, etc.

Get Full Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=22&flag=B

Besides this, ease of storage and transportation along with low distribution costs of milk powder have augmented its demand all around the world, particularly in the regions where milk production is almost insignificant and places with poor transport facilities. Moreover, growing population, rising disposable incomes and increasing adoption of powdered milk as a substitute to regular milk have induced the growth of the global milk powder market. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the market reached a volume of 10.4 Million Tons in 2019 and is expected to reach 13 Million Tons by 2025. Despite currently experiencing a moderate growth, the market is anticipated to witness a strong growth in developing markets in the near future.

Read Full Report & Table Of Contens – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/milk-powder-market

Market breakup by Type:

Skimmed milk powder

Whole milk powder

Dairy whitener

Market Breakup by End-use:

Infant Food

Confectionery

Sports and Nutrition Foods

Bakery Products

Dry Mixes

Fermented Milk Products

Meat Products

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Others

Key findings from the report:

Various types of milk powder available in the market include skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder and dairy whitener. In 2018, whole milk powder accounted for the majority of the total global milk powder production. It was followed by skimmed milk powder and dairy whitener.

The major end-use sectors of milk powder include infant food, confectionery, sports and nutrition foods, bakery products, dry mixes, fermented milk products, meat products and others.

Some of the major markets for milk powder include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and others.

The global milk powder market is surrounded by a number of small and big players. Some of the key players include Nestle, Danone, Lactalis, Fonterra and Friesl and Campina.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Nestle (OTCMKTS: NSRGY)

Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY)

Lactalis

Fonterra (NZE: FCG)

FrieslandCampina

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-gmo-food-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bread-and-rolls-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com