COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Middle East And Africa Stevia Market

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Middle East and Africa Stevia Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Middle East and Africa stevia market is being driven by the growing global stevia market, which recorded a value of nearly USD 520.30 million in 2019. It is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Get a free sample report for this market study:- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=213

In the Middle East and Africa stevia market, the demand for stevia is increasing gradually with the growing awareness about sugar consumption related diseases. With the Standardisation Organisation (GSO) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) approving the use of steviol glycosides, an active stevia compound, in foods and beverages in 2015, the application of stevia in diverse products like canned food, baked products, and non-alcoholic beverages, among others, has increased rapidly. Moreover, the burgeoning cases of obesity and diabetes in the region has led to the implementation of various strategies by the government to discourage the use of sugar, thus, aiding the stevia market. Within the Middle East and Africa, South Africa holds a strong position in the stevia market.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-stevia-market

In countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the high imposition of tax on sugar by the governments has resulted in an increased demand for a low-calorie ingredient like stevia, thus, aiding the market further. In South Africa, after the implementation of a sugary beverage tax in April 2018, Coca-Cola has reduced the consumption of sugar in their beverages by 26%. Moreover, in May 2018, Coca-Cola, in partnership with PureCircle (LSE: PURE), launched Coca-Cola Stevia No Sugar, its first-ever product sweetened solely with stevia, in New Zealand, which would soon be available in the different regions, thus, further aiding the global stevia market. The increasing innovation in the food and beverage sector is driving the market further. In 2018, Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE), launched its first premium Reb M stevia sweetener- TASTEVA® M, which is healthy and tastes great as well, further opening new horizons for the production of sugar-free products.

Market Breakup by Type:

Leaf

Powder

Liquid

Stevia, based on its extract type, can be divided into leaves, powder, and liquid forms.

Market Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Oral Care

Pharmaceutical

Tabletop Sweetener

Others

Food and beverages, oral care, pharmaceutical, and tabletop sweetener, among others, are the common application sectors for stevia.

Market Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Turkey

Others

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Turkey, among others, are the major regional markets in the Middle East and Africa stevia market.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increasing health consciousness among consumers, along with the rise in demand for low-calorie products, is propelling the stevia market forward.

The imposition of tax on sugar in various countries by the governments is further propelling the stevia market in the region.

With the increasing popularity of energy drinks in the beverage sector, the companies are producing stevia-based products due to their low-calorie content, further aiding the market.

The rising demand for natural or plant-based products over the artificial ones is providing further impetus to the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed analysis of the extract type, application, and regions for the Middle East and Africa stevia market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report by Expert Market Research also offers a thorough assessment of the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of stevia.

The report provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

The major players in the Middle East and Africa stevia market are PureCircle, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate And Lyle, Ingredion South Africa (PTY), and Archer Daniels Midland Company, among others. The report provided by Expert Market Reserach covers the market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions of the major players, along with their plant turnarounds and capacity expansion.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

PureCircle Limited (OTCMKTS: PCRTF)

Cargill, Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS: TATYY)

Ingredion South Africa (PTY)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM)

Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-intensity-sweeteners-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-natural-sweeteners-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com