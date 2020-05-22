COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Methanol Market 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Report 2025 | Expert Market Research

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, is a volatile, combustible, colourless and noxious liquid with the chemical formula CH3OH. It is a polar liquid at room temperature and exhibits excellent blending properties. Methanol also has a high octane and oxygen content due to which it produces a cleaner burning gasoline which helps to lower the emissions caused by vehicle exhaust.

Get Free Sample Report For Market Study – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=65&flag=B

Methanol finds broad range of applications in various industries. It is extensively used as a denaturing and anti-freezing agent. It is also used as an industrial solvent for resins and inks, adhesives to wood items, and dyes. Methanol holds a key position in the chemical industry where it is extensively used in the production of formaldehyde, acetic acid, di-methyl terephthalate (DMT) and some other solvents. Additionally, in the energy industry, it can be used either solely as a vehicle fuel or can be blended with gasoline to produce a fuel which is more efficient as compared to the conventional gasoline. According to Expert Market Research, the global methanol market reached a volume of 87.5 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 112 Million Tons by 2025.

Read Full Report Description & Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methanol-market

Market breakup by Applications:

Formaldehyde

Dimethyl Ether

Gasoline

Chloromethane

MTBE/TAME

Acetic Acid

DMT/Others

MTO/MTP

Solvents

Methylamines

Methyl Methacrylate

Market Breakup by Major Regions:

China

Asia (excluding China)

Europe

North America

Latin America

Key findings from the report:

Methanol serves a number of application domains which include formaldehyde, dimethyl ether, gasoline, chloromethane, MTBE/TAME, acetic acid, DMT/others, MTO/MTP, solvents, methylamines and methyl methacrylate. In 2018, formaldehyde production represented the most popular application segment, accounting for nearly 30% of the total share.

Region-wise, China dominated the market with a share of around half of the total global demand. China was followed by Asia (excluding China), Europe, North America and Latin America.

On a competitive front, the global methanol market is fragmented and consists of a number of small and big players operating in the market. In 2018, Methanax represented the world’s largest methanol producer followed by SCC, SABIC, MGC, Mitsubishi, PETRONAS, IPCC and Mitsul.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Methanax

SCC

SABIC

MGC

Mitsubishi

PETRONAS

IPCC

Mitsul

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latam-silicones-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-silicones-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com