COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Maltodextrin Market 2020- Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global maltodextrin market grew by 6% in 2018 as compared to 2017, reaching 4 million metric tons in volume in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% in the period 2020-2025.

The demand for maltodextrin has been growing in Asia Pacific as well as in the Middle East and Africa due to an increasing use of maltodextrin in the food and beverage sectors where it finds its application as a sugar-substitute. The maltodextrin market is also flourishing in the North American and European markets with its increased applications in ice-creams, and sport and instant drinks, which have a high demand among consumers. Thus, the global growth of the maltodextrin market is driven by the rising health awareness among the consumers who are opting for lower calorie foods.

Maltodextrin is a starch derivative manufactured via the partial hydrolysis of starch. Due to its properties like rapid absorption, digestibility, and moderate to nil sweetness, it finds extensive applications in the food and beverage industry, accounting for over 60% of the total consumption of maltodextrin. Maltodextrin is added to sugar substitutes like Splenda in order bulk them up and moderate the intensity of the product’s sweetness. It is also favoured as an additive in frozen products and desserts as it does not lower the freezing point of the products, which sugar does and thus, prevents ice-crystal formation and makes products like ice-cream easier to scoop up.

The health and personal care sector is the second largest segment after food and beverage where maltodextrin is finding its increasing application. Due to its elasticity and ability to add lustre, it is used in the cosmetics industry in products used to protect skin. It is also finding growing preference within the cosmetics and beauty industry due to its compound binding and stabilizing abilities. Glycerine and sorbitol syrup can be partially replaced by maltodextrin in clear toothpastes. It can also be used as a CMC substitute in toothpastes.

Market Analysis by Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Health and Personal care

Agriculture

Others

Maltodextrin is most commonly used in food and beverage, health and personal care, and agriculture sectors, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Region-wise the global maltodextrin market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

Ease of availability and growing low calorie food demand are driving the global maltodextrin market.

The increasing use of maltodextrin in animal feed and chemical industries is aiding the maltodextrin market growth.

It is used in the pharmaceutical sector as a coating for microencapsulation of products like vitamins as well as a diluents and binding agent in tablets.

Corn, cassava, potato and wheat are the major maltodextrin feedstock, with maltodextrin most commonly being derived from corn and cassava starches.

China, a major producer of maltodextrin, is expected to significantly propel the market in the next five years.

Advances made in the manufacturing of maltodextrin will provide further impetus to the market growth and will aid the major players with new opportunities.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research provides a detailed region-wise analysis of the production and consumption of maltodextrin and its feedstock for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025.

It gives in-depth insights into the trade data of the major exporting and importing countries of maltodextrin and its feedstock according to their value and volume.

The Expert Market Research report analyses the region-wise historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) price trends of maltodextrin and its feedstock.

It presents a detailed cost analysis including the manufacturing process, operations involved and cost breakdown by various components.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Shandong Xiwang Group Co., Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)

Roquette Frères SA

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE)

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (VIE: AGR)

Avebe U.A.

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

