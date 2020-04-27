COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Keyword Market to Register Significant Growth Globally During 2018 to 2028

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Coated Papers market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Coated Papers market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Coated Papers market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Coated Papers market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the coated papers market are MPI Papers, Sona Papers Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries, Oji Holdings, Verso Corporation, Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America, Stora Enso Oyj, and UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

Regional Overview

The coated papers market can be segmented into region as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a large market for coated papers as a majority of the coated papers vendors such as Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America and Verso Corporation are based in the region. The increasing spending in European countries, such as UK, on packaging materials is driving the adoption of coated papers in the region. The growing popularity of printing materials in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing consumer spending on products such as in coated papers. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of coated papers in these regions in the near future.

North America Coated Papers Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Coated Papers Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Coated Papers Market Germany France UK Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Coated Papers Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Coated Papers Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Coated Papers Market

China Coated Papers Market

The Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Market GCC Countries North Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

