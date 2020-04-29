COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of IQF Fruits Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2014-2024

The latest report on the IQF Fruits market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the IQF Fruits market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the IQF Fruits market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the IQF Fruits market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IQF Fruits market.

The report reveals that the IQF Fruits market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the IQF Fruits market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the IQF Fruits market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each IQF Fruits market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global IQF fruits market. Some of the major companies operating in the global IQF fruits market are Brecon Foods, Uren Food Group Ltd., Dirafrost Frozen Fruit Industry N.V., Inventure Foods, Inc., SunOpta Inc., Cal Pacific Specialty Foods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Rosemary & Thyme Limited, Milne Fruit Products Inc., Ravifruit (Kerry Group), Frutex Australia Pty Ltd., and Venus Processing and Packaging Limited (Sympli), among others.

IQF Fruits vendors are directed towards enhancing their sourcing process and technologies used. This is further supported by agreements with local participants across different regions. Also, companies are focused towards proliferating product portfolio in accordance with customers of varied applications.

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Fruit

Red Fruits and Berries Strawberries Blueberries Raspberries Cherries Cranberries Prunes Peaches Others Watermelons Pomegranates Grapegruit

Tropical Fruits Pineapples Mangoes Papayas

Citrus Fruits Oranges Lemons and Limes



Global IQF Fruits Market – By End Use

Food Industry Bakery and Confectionary Dairy Fruit-based Beverages Breakfast Cereals

Retail (Households)

HoReCa (Food Service Providers)

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Sales Channel

Direct Sales (Manufacturers)

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers



Based on Fruit segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Red Fruits and Berries, Tropical Fruits, and Citrus Fruits. Red Fruits and Berries is expected to dominate the IQF fruits market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the period of forecast.

Based on End-use segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Food Industry, Retail (Household), and HoReCa (Food Service Providers). Food Industry segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume and is projected to hold highest share in the IQF fruits market.

Based on Sales Channel, the global IQF fruit market is segmented into Direct Sales, and Indirect Sales. The Indirect Sales segment is expected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume both, owing to the dominance of supermarkets. The domination and centralized purchasing of the leading superstores have improved their commercial power on the marketplace as well as in product requirement.

Region wise, the APAC is expected to register a whopping CAGR of more than 7% in terms of value and is projected to hold a healthy market share of more than 20% by the end of forecast period. In terms of market value share, Europe is expected to grasp more than 35% of the IQF fruit market, overtaking North America during the period of forecast.

