COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Instant Noodles Market

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global instant noodles market reached a value of USD 44 Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach a value of USD 59 Billion by 2025. The consumption of instant noodles has swiftly increased over the past decade due to a number of factors. Busy lifestyle of people have resulted in a higher demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods. Moreover, the shelf life of instant noodles ranges from 4 to 12 months, which means that it can be easily taken along for travelling and tours. Other factors such as increasing population, rising purchasing power of consumers, product innovations and growing demand from developing regions are further inducing the growth of the global instant noodles market.

Instant noodles today represent one of the world’s most popular food items as well as the most loved snack among all age groups around the world. They are cheaper than any other fast food meal and can be easily cooked within a few minutes. A ubiquitous snack, instant noodles are produced in more than 80 countries and come in various veg and non-veg variations with large number of flavours in both varieties. The flavour, smell, colour, texture and seasonings/tastemakers can be developed according to regional tastes and preferences. Instant noodles are commonly available in precooked and dried noodle block form, with flavouring powder and/or seasoning oil.

Market breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings from the report:

Country-wise, China represented the largest consumer of instant noodles and accounted for nearly 43% of the global consumption in 2015. China was followed by Indonesia, Japan, India, Vietnam, the United States, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and others.

Some of the top players operating in the global instant noodles market are Nissin Foods, Pinehill Arabia Food Ltd., Nestle SA, Ajinomoto Co.,Inc, Kohlico Brands UK Ltd., Mamee-Double Decker (M) SDN BHD., Nongshim Co.,Ltd., Uni-President Enterprises Corp., among others.

The market experiences a heavy competition with players constantly coming up with more quality products and are targeting emerging markets by expanding their production and geographical reach. Keeping in mind the increasing health consciousness among the consumers, manufacturers are enhancing the nutritional value of the products through fortification.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Nissin Foods (TYO: 2897)

Myojo Foods

Nestle (OTCMKTS: NSRGY)

Mama Instant Noodles

Indomies

Indofood Sukses (OTCMKTS: PIFMY)

Sanyo Foods

Bai xiang

Hwa Long

