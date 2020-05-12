COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of India Online Food Delivery Market 2020: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Online Food Delivery Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the India online food delivery market reached a value of almost USD 2.92 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

India online food delivery market is propelled by the increasing number of women workforce and double-income families who prefer convenient and quick meals at their doorstep. It offers various cuisines like Indian, Chinese, and Italian, among others, which can be ordered through the website and mobile application. India online food delivery is thriving due to the increasing population and the growing number of smartphone users. Economical rate of internet data has brought a revolution in online food services in India. This virtual space allows consumers to conveniently evaluate and compare menus, prices, and reviews of restaurants available on the internet. They also allow ease of payment with options like cash on delivery (COD) and online payment.

Pizza Hut, one of the major brands of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) are the key players in the online food delivery market in India. They are spread across India and provide cost-effective food.

Zomato and Swiggy are the major companies leading online food delivery market in India. In 2019, Zomato announced that it had reached the milestone of delivering food in 500 cities across India. Recent additions to the Zomato map include Pushkar in Rajasthan, Alappuzha, and Malappuram in Kerala, and Kanyakumari, among others. The food delivery services are proliferating due to the upcoming marketing campaigns by the companies, along with inflating the disposable income of consumers.

Swiggy, a leading company in India online food delivery market, the launch of a ‘Daily’ app, which would provide homestyle meal subscription for the first time in India. This app will offer homestyle simple food prepared by home chefs, organised vendors, and tiffin service providers. It has been launched in Gurugram and expected to expand to Bangalore and Mumbai soon.

Market Breakup by Cuisines:

Fast Food Indian Chinese Italian Others

Fast Food, Indian, Chinese, and Italian, among others are the major cuisines of the Indian Food delivery market.

Market Breakup by Platforms:

Website Mobile Application

By platform, the market can be divided into website and mobile application.

Market Breakup by Delivery Types:

Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery Platform-to-Consumer Delivery

The online food delivery is delivered through restaurant-to-consumer delivery and platform-to-consumer delivery.

Market Breakup by Payment Methods:

Online Cash on Delivery

The payment method used for online food delivery is online or/and cash on delivery.

Market Breakup by Cities:

Bangalore Delhi-NCR Mumbai Hyderabad Pune Others

The regions included in the market are Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing number of smartphone users in the country, along with the readily accessible and affordable options, is aiding in increasing the customer base of the online food delivery industry in India. The rapid penetration of internet due to economic data rates is providing further impetus to the industry. The rise in marketing campaigns by the dominant players is also driving the industry forward. The online food market is being propelled forward by the increasing women workforce and increasing occurrence of double-income families who prefer to eat out. The increasing younger population, along with higher disposable income, is a significant driver of the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the India online food delivery market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the cuisines, platforms, delivery types, payment methods, and cities of online food delivery.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Swiggy Zomato Foodpanda Uber Eats InnerChef Fresh Menu Domino’s Pizza Hut Faasos KFC

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

