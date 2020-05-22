COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Gelatin Market 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast : Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global gelatin market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Million in 2018 and is further expected to reach a value of US$ 3.5 Million by 2024. Some of the growth inducing factors include aging population, rising disposable incomes, health conscious consumers and growth of the end-use industries.

Gelatin is primarily composed of the amino acids (glycine and proline) which are found in the bones, skin and fibrous tissues of animals like pigs, cattle, etc. It is a vitreous, odourless and tasteless protein which offers a diverse list of benefits ranging from maintaining skin health to fighting digestive disorders. It also helps in combating osteoporosis and arthritis.

Owing to the physical, chemical and functional properties of gelatin, it finds broad range of applications across various industries such as the food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, photography, cosmetic and packaging industries. In the food industry, gelatin is used in bakery, confectionery, meat products, etc. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used in making capsule shells, plasma substitutes, stabilizers for oil emulsions, health supplements, etc. In the nutraceutical industry, it is used in nutritional bars, protein drinks, nutritional and joint care formulas, etc. In the photography industry, gelatin is used in paper coating and as a component in silver halide emulsion coatings.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Food and Beverage

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Cosmetics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia

South America

Others

Top Players

GELITA AG

Rousselot SAS

PB Gelatin

Sterling Biotech

Weishard

Nitta Gelatin

Key findings from the report:

The major end-use industries of gelatin are food and beverage, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, photography, cosmetics and others.

In 2018, the food and beverage represented the biggest end-use industry for gelatin accounting for around a third of its total consumption. This can be attributed to its stabilising and good binding characteristics. The food and beverage industry was followed by nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, photography and cosmetics.

Region-wise, Europe dominated the market accounting for the majority of the total global production. Europe was followed by North America, Asia and South America.

Some of the top players operating in the global gelatin market are GELITA AG, Rousselot SAS, PB Gelatin, Sterling Biotech, Weishardt and Nitta Gelatin.

