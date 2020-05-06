COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Flavored and Functional Water Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2027

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Flavored and Functional Water market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Flavored and Functional Water market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global Flavored and Functional Water Market

The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Flavored and Functional Water market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Flavored and Functional Water market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Flavored and Functional Water sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Flavored and Functional Water market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Competitive Dynamics

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors shaping the internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the flavored and functional water market is observed to be comparatively high owing to a large number of major providers of flavored and functional water and increasing number of small domestic players in the market. Flavored and functional water market in Brazil is facing external competition from producers & distributors of raw material and other food processors, which are adopting forward and backward integration strategies, and developing their own facilities to produce flavored water. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are flavored and functional water suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of the flavored and functional water providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the flavored and functional water space.

Key players in the Brazil flavored and functional water market report include Groupe Danone, The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Hint Water, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Unicer – Bebidas SA, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf., CG Roxane, LLC, and Ambev. Some of the key local players profiled in the report includes Grupo Petropolis, Comexim Ltda., Agua Via Natural, Eklo Water, Amazon Spring Water S/A, and Brasil Kirin.

Brazil Flavored and Functional Water Market: Scope of the Study

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Brazil flavored and functional water market.

