COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Europe Middle East and Africa Maltodextrin Market Report 2020-2025 | Growth, Industry Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Middle East and Africa Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Europe Middle East and Africa maltodextrin market attained a production volume of 0.84 million metric tons in the period 2017-2018. The Europe Middle East and Africa market growth is also driving the global maltodextrin market growth, which is expected to grow further at a CAGR of almost 5% between 2020-2025.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=165&flag=B

The Europe, Middle East and Africa maltodextrin market is being aided by the expansion of the food and beverage as well as the cosmetics sectors in the region. The rise in demand for organic products and naturally derived ingredients in these sectors has witnessed a robust growth in recent years, especially among the younger consumers and middle-class population. Increase in purchasing powers and improvements in the economic conditions of the Middle east and African countries is also driving the growth of the convenience and packaged food sector in Europe Middle East and Africa. With maltodextrin being extensively used in processed food products, the growth in the packaged food segment in the region is also boosting the market of the polysaccharide. The Middle East region has seen a rise in the frozen foods segment in recent years, driven by an expanding expatriate population, which is expected to further propel the maltodextrin market in the area. Maltodextrin is used as a cryoprotectant, preventing ice crystal formation in frozen food items. They also help in controlling the mouthfeel of these products and stabilising their texture.

Read Full Report with Tbale of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emea-maltodextrin-market

With consumers increasingly seeking non-genetically modified food options, manufacturers are increasingly producing maltodextrin which can be labelled as non-GMO. In 2017, Tate and Lyle, one of the major players in the starch industry, announced its plan to double the production capacity of non-GMO ‘MALTOSWEET’, a maltodextrin product, at its Boleraz plant in Slovakia. The expansion, which is expected to be completed by 2019, will capitalise on the rising demand for non-GMO and food grade maltodextrin, especially in regions like Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The maltodextrin market in the region is being driven by the ease of availability of various feedstock of the polysaccharide, especially wheat and potatoes. The total potato output in 2017 in the EU-28 countries stood at 62 million tonnes, increasing by about 9% as compared to 2016. Germany, one of the leading potato producer in the region, harvested 11.3 million tonnes of potatoes in 2017, which was a hike of about 5%, as compared to 2016. While countries in Europe largely produce maltodextrin from potatoes and wheat, countries like Egypt and Nigeria mostly import the product from India and China.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Health & Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

Food and beverages, pharmaceutical, health and personal care, and agriculture are the main application sectors for maltodextrin.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are the major maltodextrin markets in this region.

Market Analysis by Feedstock:

Corn & Corn Starch

Cassava & cassava Starch

Potato & Potato Starch

Wheat & Wheat Starch

The various feedstocks for maltodextrin available in this market are wheat, potato, corn and cassava.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Europe Middle East and Africa maltodextrin market is being driven by the growing demand for sweeteners in Southern and Central Europe, as well as in Africa.

The industry is also being propelled forward by the rise in the alcoholic beverage segment where maltodextrin finds extensive application.

The booming cosmetics industry in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and UAE is also aiding the industry.

The growing demand for anti-ageing and men’s grooming products in Europe will provide further impetus to the maltodextrin market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global market, covering the global as well as regional supply and consumption of maltodextrin for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report analyses the global historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets for maltodextrin according to its applications for various regions.

It also offers the historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) supply and consumption of maltodextrin in Europe Middle East and Africa and its regional markets.

It provides strategic global trade data analysis for the year 2019, covering the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

The report presents an analysis of the regional price trends in the Europe Middle East and Africa maltodextrin market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

It analyses the Europe Middle East and Africa feedstock market, looking into their regional supply and consumption, along with their price trends for the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) periods.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cargill, Incorporated

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Tate & Lyle PLC

Tereos S.A

The Agrana Group

Hurgrana KFT.

Tiba Starch & Glucose Manufacturing Company

Tongaat Hulett Limited

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gcc-dairy-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fresh-milk-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com