COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Europe Food Fortification Premix Market 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2025

The Europe food fortification premix market is being driven by the mandatory as well as voluntary fortification of certain commonly consumed food items across certain European countries which are still facing micronutrient deficiency. While most countries in Europe do not require compulsory programs for mass food fortification, certain countries are still falling short on vitamin and mineral intake. The lack of nutrients like folic acid might lead to neural tube defects like spina bifida affecting the foetal spinal column. Thus, with wheat being a commonly consumed grain in the continent in the form of bread and pasta, the grain is the most commonly fortified in the European countries. Currently, 30% of the global industrially milled flour production is fortified, and its fortification saw an increase of 2 million metric tons in 2017, as compared to 2016. In the United Kingdom, wheat flour has been fortified with iron and other minerals since the 1940s. The country is also looking to implement the fortification of wheat flour with folic acid. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have fully implemented mandatory programs for wheat flour fortification. Switzerland, on the other hand, voluntarily fortifies almost 250 food items with folic acid.

While the food fortification premix market is aided by the fortification of certain food items in some European countries, the stringent rules to prevent over fortification of staples on the continent might restrict the market growth in the food staples sector. However, the growing demand for functional and nutritionally-enriched foods and beverages on the continent will aid the food fortification premix market growth in Europe. SternVitamin, a key player in the market, recently launched a water-based nutrient-enriched premix with a natural ‘dark berry’ flavour and added organic agave syrup powder to provide sweetness. The premix is aimed at vegans to meet specific nutrient requirements which cannot be met with their restricted diet like vitamin B12 which occurs naturally in recommended quantities only in animals. The premix by SternVitamin is also capitalising on a fast-growing beverage segment on the continent, i.e., nutrient-enriched drinks.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

1. Royal DSM N.V. (Fortitech Premixes)

2. Glanbia, Plc (OTCMKTS: GLAPF)

3. SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG

4. Vitablend Nederland B.V.

5. Jubilant Life Sciences (NSE: JUBILANT)

6. Prinova Europe Limited

7. Corbion Group Netherlands B.V.

8. Barentz B.V.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

