COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Europe Carbon Black Market 2020-2025 | Growth, Industry Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Carbon Black Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Europe carbon black market is being driven by the growing global carbon black market which attained a production volume of nearly 13 million metric tons in 2019. It is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2020-2025.

The Europe carbon black market is the leading region in the global carbon black market after Asia Pacific. The global production of carbon black stood at around 13 million metric tons in 2019, out of which almost 2.10 million metric tons was produced solely in Europe, thus contributing significantly to the global market for carbon black. Within Europe, Germany remains the largest importer of carbon black whereas the Eastern European countries are the major exporters of the product. The Europe carbon black market is witnessing a healthy growth due to the rising demand of the carbon black from the overseas markets, thus, making Europe, particularly Russia, a major exporter of the product. As carbon black is most widely used as a reinforcing filler in rubber, the growing automotive and tyre industries in the region provide further impetus to the carbon black market.

Moreover, continuously growing demand for water-borne and solvent-borne coatings is also boosting the growth in the Europe carbon black market. In June 2019, the Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the “Company” or “Orion”), a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, announced to expand its production capacity for Gas Blacks at its Cologne (Kalscheuren) plant, which is situated in Germany. Gas Blacks, Orion’s specialty grade for carbon black, has excellent fineness which provides the deepest blackness required for coatings. The company thus aims at expanding its market and providing high quality carbon black for specialty and technical rubber applications. The increasing innovation in the field of technology is further aiding the market. In April 2018, Orion announced that it has signed a contract with Haldor Topsoe (Lyngby, Denmark) for installing their sustainable emissions control technology, SNOX, in a carbon black production plant for the first time. The sustainable product development is expected to further propel the carbon black market growth in the region.

Market Breakup by Types

1. Specialty Carbon black

2. Lamp black

3. Channel Black

4. Acetylene Black

5. Furnace Black

6. Gas Black

7. Commodity Carbon black

8. Thermal Black

9. Others

Carbon black, based on product types, can be divided into specialty, lamp, channel, acetylene, furnace, gas, commodity, and thermal black, among others.

Market Breakup by Grades

1. Specialty Grade

2. Standard Grade

3. N330

4. N550

5. N660

6. N220

7. N990

8. Others

The common carbon black grades are the specialty grade, standard grade, N330, N550, N660, N220 and N990, among others

Market Breakup by Applications

1. Industrial

2. Printing & packaging

3. Building & construction

4. Transportation

5. Others

The common sectors in which carbon black finds application are printing and packaging, building and construction, and transportation, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions

1. Germany

2. France

3. United Kingdom

4. Italy

The major regional markets for the carbon black market in Europe are Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Europe carbon black market is being driven by the steady growth in the well-established automotive industry in the region. The increasing demand of carbon black from the overseas market is further aiding the Europe carbon black market, and the region is emerging as the major exporter of the product. The increasing number of tyre industries and other rubber related products is propelling the market forward. The increasing use of specialty products, which find applications in segments like adhesives, and coatings, among others, are providing further impetus to the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the Europe carbon black market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) information for the product types, grades, applications, and regions have also been provided in the report issued by Expert Market Research . It provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. Birla Carbon (BKK: BCT)

2. Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)

3. Continental Carbon Company

4. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.(NYSE: OEC)

5. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

6. OJSC Kremenchug Carbon Black Plant

7. Carbon Black Kft.

8. Others

