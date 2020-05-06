COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Edutainment Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2029

A recent market study on the global Edutainment market reveals that the global Edutainment market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Edutainment market is discussed in the presented study.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global edutainment market. Some of the key players profiled include Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers, and Kidz Holding S.A.L.
By Gaming Type
- Interactive
- Non-interactive
- Explorative
- Hybrid Combination
By Facility Size
- 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.
- 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.
- 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.
- > 40,000 Sq. Ft.
By Revenue Source
- Entry Fees & Tickets
- Food & Beverages
- Merchandising
- Advertising
- Others
By Visitor Demographics
- Children (0-12 years)
- Teenager (13-18 years)
- Young adult (19-25 years)
- Adult (25+ years)
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Northern Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
