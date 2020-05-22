COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Blister Packaging Market 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Blister Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global blister packaging size reached a value of USD 15 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period 2020-2025 to reach a value of approximately USD 19.8 billion by 2025.

The global blister packaging market is dominated by the United States, which accounts for over 85% of the market share. The demand for the product in this region is being supported by the increased application in the pharmaceuticals sector. The pharmaceuticals industry, thus, dominates the North America blister packaging market, especially in the United States of America. The consumer market of blister packaging is majorly concentrated in the Western Europe. The growing demand in the region owes to the increasing population, especially the ageing population.

The other significant regions witnessing a growth in the demand for blister packaging include the Asia Pacific region, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The healthcare industry in these regions is growing rapidly owing to the rapidly rising population, especially the old-age population. Among these regions, Latin America is likely to witness excellent growth in the forecast period.

In 2019, blister packaging alone accounted for more than 18% of the global pharmaceuticals packaging market. In the coming years, wallet packs are expected to witness a healthy demand growth. The components sector is dominated by the films. Based on types, compartment packs led the blister packaging market in 2019, holding around three-fourth of the market share.

In June 2019, Amcor (NYSE: AMCR), a major player in the market, entered a partnership with GSK and CAM-Partena to create a new as well as desiccated blister system, which has a special lidding foil. The product is called Formpack® Dessiflex Ultra, which would protect antibiotics from moisture.

Market Analysis by Component:

Films Lidding Material Secondary Containers Packaging Accessories

On the basis of component, the market can be divided into films, lidding material, secondary containers, and packaging accessories.

Market Analysis by Type:

Compartment Packs Slide Packs Wallet Packs

The types of blister packaging include compartment packs, slide packs, and wallet packs.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regional markets can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global blister packaging market is being driven by the rising pharmaceuticals industry. The blister packaging market is being propelled by the expansion of OTC drugs sales. The creative and innovative products introduced in the blister packaging market are also driving the market growth. The growing old aged population is further supporting the market growth. The increasing demand for films, which is used in the composition of blister packaging, is providing further impetus to the market. The growing economies of the regions are encouraging better healthcare facilities, driving the pharmaceuticals industry, and, thus, the blister packaging market further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global blister packaging market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets for the components, types, and major regions of blister packaging. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces model.

The major key players in the global blister packaging market include Cosmo Films Ltd., UACJ Corporation, Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Teijin Limited, UFlex Ltd., Amcor plc, Constantia Flexibles, Bemis Company, Inc, Winpak Ltd., CCL Industries, and Sealed Air Corporation. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cosmo Films Ltd. (NSE: COSMOFILMS)

UACJ Corporation (TYO: 5741)

Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc. (TYO: 4188)

Teijin Limited (TYO: 3401)

UFlex Ltd. (NSE: UFLEX)

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR)

Constantia Flexibles

Bemis Company, Inc

Winpak Ltd.

CCL Industries

Sealed Air Corporation

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

