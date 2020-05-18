COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Market 2020-2025 | Growth, Industry Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global baby shampoo and conditioner market attained a value of USD 2.10 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=I&id=198

The global baby shampoo and conditioner market is driven by the growing population and rising urbanisation. The market is targeted at infants and toddlers. These products are used to remove dirt, dandruff, oil, and other environmental contaminants form young children’s hair. These products are gentle and contain mild chemicals that do not irritate or harm the skin and eyes of the children.

Non-medicated baby shampoos and conditioners dominate the market. They account for the three fourth of the market and contain different types of surfactants that help condition the hair and remove the excess oil from the scalp and hair. Medicated shampoos are applied for the treatment of health conditions related to scalps such as psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and fungal or bacterial infections. They contain ingredients such as coal tar, selenium sulphide, or zinc pyrithione, which reduces the flakiness, scaling, and itchiness of the scalp. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa region is the leading market for baby shampoo and conditioner. These regions are followed by the Asia Pacific region, which is aided by the region’s burgeoning population.

Read full Report Description with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/baby-shampoo-and-conditioner-market

As new millennial parents are seeking out baby products, which have minimal to no chemicals, the major players in the baby shampoo and conditioner market are looking to launch products with more natural ingredients. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), one of the leading players in the market, announced in 2018 that it is attempting to eliminate dyes and sulphates from its products as a part of its baby care line relaunch. It also sought to adopt natural ingredients like coconut oil instead of mineral oil in its product. The company has also taken the first step in greater ingredient transparency in its products like shampoos, lotions, and washes in 2018 as it announced that it would declare 100% of the fragrance ingredients above 100 parts per million in these products.

Market Analysis by Product Type:

Medicated

Non-Medicated

The market for baby shampoo and conditioner is divided on the basis of product type into medicated and non-medicated.

Market Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, and online, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market for baby shampoo and conditioner is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The market for baby shampoo and conditioner will be driven by the growing population in the emerging economies.

The rapid growing urbanisation, along with the growing middle-class population, is aiding the market growth.

The rising disposable income of the consumers is invigorating the market for baby shampoo and conditioner.

The rising demand from consumers for natural and sustainable products is providing further impetus to the industry for baby shampoo and conditioner products containing organic or natural products.

The intense marketing initiatives undertaken by the key players in the industry are also aiding the growth of the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report offers an overview of the global baby care market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the product types, distribution channels, and regional markets of baby shampoo and conditioner.

An analysis of the value chain has also been provided within the report, along with a SWOT analysis of the market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Chicco USA Inc.

Mothercare plc

Pigeon Corporation

Unilever

Others

Read More Reports:

Global Oats Market Price 2020-2025, Industry Size, Share, Report

Global Dairy Alternative Market Size, Report 2020-2025, Industry Growth and Forecast

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com