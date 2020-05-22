COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Asia Pacific Sorbitol Market 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Sorbitol Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the Asia Pacific sorbitol market was supported by the growing production of the polyol, which reached a volume of almost 1.45 million metric tons in 2019. The market is further expected to support the global sorbitol market growth, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Asia Pacific sorbitol market is currently the leading region in the global market, driven by the higher flow of FDI into pharmaceutical firms and personal care industries in China and India. China is the leading polyol market in the Asia Pacific as well as the global market. China, in conjunction with India, contributes to almost 50% of the global sorbitol output. The growth of the sorbitol industry, globally, is being catalysed by its extensive use in the food and beverage industry by companies such as Coca Cola (NYSE: KO) and Pepsi (NASDAQ: PEP), which majorly use sorbitol as a sweetening agent in their products. Sorbitol is also extensively used as a sweetener in oral care products, particularly in toothpaste, as it is a non-cariogenic substance.

With thriving production and end-use industries of sorbitol in the Asia Pacific, leading global players have expanded their operations within the region. Back in 2011, Cargill, a major player in the sorbitol industry, completed the acquisition of its majority stake in PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk (“Sorini”). Sorini is based in Indonesia and is among the world’s leading producers as well as suppliers of sorbitol. The company provides a range of products derived from starch and starch derivatives, including powder and liquid sorbitol, which are used in the production of consumer goods like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and personal care.

Market Analysis by Type:

Liquid Sorbitol Powder Sorbitol

On the basis of type, the sorbitol market is divided into liquid and powder sorbitol.

Market Analysis by Application:

Pharmaceutical Toothpaste Food & Confectionaries Cosmetics & Toiletries Industrial Surfactants Others

The market is divided on the basis of application into pharmaceutical, toothpaste, food and confectioneries, cosmetics and toiletries, and industrial surfactants, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

China India South East Asia

Regionally, the market is divided into China, India, and South East Asia.

Key Findings of The Report:

The market for sorbitol is being driven by the increase in downstream applications of sorbitol in the Asia Pacific. The flourishing economy, in conjunction with the growing middle class in the region, is enhancing market growth. The growing urbanization, along with the middle-class population, has resulted in a change of consumption patterns, with people seeking premium and healthier food items. Sorbitol’s increasing use in the oral care sector is strengthening the market growth for the product. The growing market penetration and investments by major international players in the region are providing further impetus to the market growth. The market in China is being propelled forward by the increasing demand for vitamin C.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global sorbitol market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) supply and consumption for the types and regional markets of sorbitol in the Asia Pacific. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the Asia Pacific sorbitol market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data for the year 2019, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries. A thorough assessment of the feedstock demand and supply has also been included within the report along with an analysis of their regional markets for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. The report by Expert Market Research also provides the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends for feedstock. An assessment of the feedstock trade data has also been provided, according to the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries.

Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Roquette Frères S.A., Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd., PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk (Cargill), Khalista (Liuzhou) Chemical Industries Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Kasyap Sweeteners Ltd., Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd., and Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co.,Ltd are the key players in the Asia Pacific sorbitol market. The Expert Market Research report looks into the capacity, market share, and latest developments of these major players like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion, Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

Roquette Frères S.A.

Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd.

PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk (Cargill)

Khalista (Liuzhou) Chemical Industries Ltd.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (NSE: GULPOLY)

Kasyap Sweeteners Ltd.

Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co.,Ltd

