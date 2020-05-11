COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Aluminium Powder Market Share till 2025 | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global aluminium powder market reached a volume of 634 Thousand Tons in 2018 and is further expected to reach a volume of 714 Thousand Tons by 2024. Growing urbanisation and industrialisation rates coupled with a rising demand in the end-use industries are some of the factors that have spurred the global demand for aluminium powder.

Aluminium powder is a fine granular powder which is odourless, light and flammable. It is generally available in four forms, namely, aluminium flake powder, atomised aluminium powder, aluminium paste and aluminium pigment powder. These forms may vary in size, shape and impurities.

Owing to the distinct properties of aluminium powder, it finds a broad range of applications in a number of industries such as metallurgy, chemicals, paints & pigments, explosives, construction and others. Some of the metallurgical applications of aluminium powder lie in the production of chromium metal and ferro-alloys, exothermic welding, etc. In the explosives industry, it is used as a blasting agent and rocket fuel. As aluminium powder is light in weight, its demand has been high in the construction sector where one of its uses include as an expanding agent in the lightweight concrete. Furthermore, in the paint industry, it is used in making reflective roof coatings, anti-corrosion paints and printing inks. Other applications are in the cosmetics and personal care products where it is used as a colouring agent and as a precursor for aluminium chlorohydrate and aluminium glycinate which are the constituents of deodorants and anti-perspirants.

Market Breakup by End-use:

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Paints & Pigments

Explosives

Construction

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Others

Some of the major markets are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe,Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these markets, North America accounted for the majority of the share in 2019.

Being moderately fragmented in nature, the global aluminium powder market is surrounded by some of the top players, namely, Alcoa, UC Rusal, Aluminium Powder Co Ltd., ECKA Granules and Toyal America Inc.

Key findings from the report:

Competitive Landscape

Alcoa (NYSE: AA)

UC Rusal (HKG: 0486)

The Aluminum Powder Co Ltd

Kymera Internationa

Toyal America Inc.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

