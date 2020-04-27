COVID-19: Potential impact on Water Purifier Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2026

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Water Purifier market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Water Purifier market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Water Purifier market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Water Purifier market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Water Purifier market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Water Purifier market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Water Purifier market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Water Purifier market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing water purifiers. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the water purifier market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global water purifier market include A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Best Water Technology, Brita, GmbH, Coway Co., Ltd., Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Appliances, Ion Exchange, Kaz USA, Inc., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair Plc, Philip Electronics, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever N.V. and Whirlpool Corporation.

The global water purifier market is segmented as below:

Global Water Purifier Market, By Technology

Gravity Purifier

RO Purifier

UV Purifier

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By Accessories

Pitcher Filter

Under Sink Filter

Shower Filter

Faucet Mount

Water Dispenser

Replacement Filters

Counter Top

Whole House

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Global Water Purifier Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan Australia Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Thailand South Korea India China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America



