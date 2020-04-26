COVID-19: Potential impact on Smart Home in the Americas Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019-2025

“

The report on the Smart Home in the Americas market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the Smart Home in the Americas market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Home in the Americas market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Smart Home in the Americas market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Smart Home in the Americas market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Smart Home in the Americas market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Smart Home in the Americas market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Smart Home in the Americas market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Smart Home in the Americas market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Smart Home in the Americas Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Summary

“Smart Home in the Americas: Telco State of Play and New Approaches to Service Monetization”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the smart home market in the Americas region. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the smart home market and smart home ecosystem dynamics in the region. It also analyzes key new monetization approaches being implemented in the Americas.

Over the past few years, the number of telecom operators in the Americas active in the smart home space has been increasing rapidly. While in North America telecom operators have an already relatively well-developed smart home portfolios, in Latin America, most telcos have started to launch their first smart home solutions at a much later stage. This report analyzes the current state of play of telco smart home services in the Americas, focusing on key recent developments, portfolios, and new approaches to monetization.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Introduction: an overview of the smart home ecosystem and segmentation of smart home solutions in the Americas.

– Smart Home State of Play in the Americas: an analysis of recent telco smart home developments, portfolios, and proposition details in the region.

– New Approaches to Service Monetization: this section offers selected American telco case studies, detailing their smart home value propositions and monetization approaches.

– Key Findings and Recommendations: the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for telcos on how to approach the smart home market and evolve their current strategies in order to benefit from the smart home opportunity.

Scope

– The smart home scene is relatively well-developed in North America, while in Latin America operators are in an earlier stage of maturity in the smart home field.

– The analyzed sample of Americas telcos shows a smart home portfolio focus mainly on smart speakers and voice-enabled devices as the heart of the smart home ecosystem.

– Service and device bundling is becoming more prominent in the region, in particular, with fiber Internet.

– Telcos are pursuing several monetization approaches for smart home services.

Reasons to Buy

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the telco smart home ecosystem as well as the categorization of smart home solutions in the Americas region. It helps executives understand smart home market dynamics, determine the state of play, formulate effective product development plans and optimize return on investment.

– The report examines three telco smart home service case studies, providing insights around go-to-market strategies, positioning and monetization approaches (direct and indirect monetization). This will help telecom executives craft smart home strategies in their pursuit of additional revenue, lower churn and improved customer experience.

– The report discusses concrete opportunities in the smart home market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for smart home market participants, specifically telecom service providers.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

