COVID-19: Potential impact on Smart Airports Market – Application Analysis by 2026

Global Smart Airports Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Smart Airports market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Smart Airports market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Smart Airports market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Smart Airports market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Smart Airports market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Smart Airports market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Smart Airports Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Airports market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Airports market

Most recent developments in the current Smart Airports market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Smart Airports market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Smart Airports market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Smart Airports market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Smart Airports market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Smart Airports market? What is the projected value of the Smart Airports market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Smart Airports market?

Smart Airports Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Smart Airports market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Smart Airports market. The Smart Airports market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Segmentation:

Smart Airport Infrastructure Analysis

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Control

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

Smart Airport Solutions Analysis

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Airside Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



Smart Airport Applications Analysis

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



Smart Airport Services Analysis

Smart Transport and Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business-to-Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart airport market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka) Australasia (Australia, NZ, and Guinea) Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



