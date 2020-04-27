COVID-19: Potential impact on Smart Airports Market – Application Analysis by 2026

Global Smart Airports Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Smart Airports market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Smart Airports market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Smart Airports market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Smart Airports market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Smart Airports market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Smart Airports market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Smart Airports Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Airports market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Airports market
- Most recent developments in the current Smart Airports market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Smart Airports market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Smart Airports market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Smart Airports market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Smart Airports market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Smart Airports market?
- What is the projected value of the Smart Airports market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Smart Airports market?
Smart Airports Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Smart Airports market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Smart Airports market. The Smart Airports market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Market Segmentation:
Smart Airport Infrastructure Analysis
- Endpoint Devices
- Sensors
- Tags
- IP Phone
- Video Conferencing
- Communication Systems
- Wireless Airports
- Smart Phones
- Near Field Communication
- Social Media
- Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
- IoT Enabled Beacons
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
- RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
- E-gates
- Air/Ground Traffic Control
- Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
- Automated Passport Control
- Security Systems
- Biometrics
- Alerts & Cyber Security
- E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
- E-Tag System
- Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
Smart Airport Solutions Analysis
- Terminal Side
- HVAC
- Lighting Control
- Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)
- Fire and Life Safety Solutions
- Energy Management
- Life Cycle Services
- Building Management and Automation Systems
- Airside
- Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
- Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Surface Movement Guidance
- Runway Improvement and Apron Management
- Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
- Landside
- Parking
- Access Roads
- Perimeter Security
- Car Rental
- Mass Transit
- Airport City
Smart Airport Applications Analysis
- Core Applications
- Content Management
- Business Intelligence
- Next-Generation Web
- Collaboration
- Integration
- Business Applications
- Noise Abatement
- Fee Management
- Performance Management
- Gate Management
Smart Airport Services Analysis
- Smart Transport and Parking Services
- Real-time Travel Services
- Intelligent Transport Services
- Trip Concierge
- Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services
- Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
- Intelligent Advertising
- Lean Retail Solutions
- Telepresence Rooms
- Smart Workplace Services
- Equipment Telematics Solutions
- Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
- Smart Airport Processes
- Location-Based Services
- RFID Baggage Tagging
- No-queue Check-in Solutions
- Smart Business-to-Business Services
- Traffic and Facilities Management
- Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart airport market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- EU7
- CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka)
- Australasia (Australia, NZ, and Guinea)
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
