COVID-19: Potential impact on Office Chair Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Office Chair Market

A recent market research report on the Office Chair market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Office Chair market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Office Chair market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Office Chair market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Office Chair

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Office Chair market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Office Chair in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Office Chair Market

The presented report dissects the Office Chair market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Key players in the office chair market have introduced a wide range of product variants to fulfil needs of different workplaces that vary according to an organization’s capacity. Manufacturers focus on the development and design of requirement-specific office chairs, such as those for conference rooms, private cabins, and desks. Availability of office chairs in a wide variety of designs has favored their adoption in recent years, thereby fuelling growth of the office chair market.

Office Chair Market: High Shipping & Transportation Costs and Low Import Penetration Constraining Growth Prospects

Shipping and transportation costs have prevailed as a major concern among players in the office chair market, in terms of both forward and reverse logistics. Additional associated costs that include packaging, warehousing, collection, and reshipping, which adds to final cost of the product, has further been significantly impeding growth of the office chair market. Moreover, with growing preference for online purchases, which offers a buy-back approach to customers without charging them the transportation costs, has limited the revenue generation scope for office chair manufacturers. This has confined growth prospect of the office chair market.

With the office chair market being highly fragmented, few established manufacturers hold leading market shares. Import activities related to office chair have remained relatively low, as requirements of customers in emerging markets vary from those in developed regions. This has further inclined purchase preference of customers toward domestic manufacturers over international vendors, which has impacted the global supply chain of the office chair market.

Office Chair Market: Ecommerce Paving New Frontiers

The office chair market will continue to witness significant opportunities in the online sales platform, as the office furniture industry becomes more organized. In the light of growing consumer appetite for online purchase, smart office furniture manufacturers are selling their furniture through their own website or through popular retail websites such as eBay, Amazon, and more. This is likely to pave new frontiers for the office chair market.

In 2017, Amazon’s furniture sales reached US$ 4 billion, representing the popularity of an e-commerce platform for buying furniture through an online platform, and office chair sales were influenced significantly. As the office chair market is fragmented, domestic manufacturers are approaching online portals, which include Trendsutra Platform Service Private Limited (pepperfry.com) and Urban Ladder, to showcase their products, and bolster their sales.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Office Chair market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Office Chair market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Office Chair market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

