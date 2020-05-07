COVID-19: Potential impact on Office Chair Market Analysis On Trends & Need 2018 to 2028

Companies in the Office Chair market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Office Chair market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Key players in the office chair market have introduced a wide range of product variants to fulfil needs of different workplaces that vary according to an organization’s capacity. Manufacturers focus on the development and design of requirement-specific office chairs, such as those for conference rooms, private cabins, and desks. Availability of office chairs in a wide variety of designs has favored their adoption in recent years, thereby fuelling growth of the office chair market.

Office Chair Market: High Shipping & Transportation Costs and Low Import Penetration Constraining Growth Prospects

Shipping and transportation costs have prevailed as a major concern among players in the office chair market, in terms of both forward and reverse logistics. Additional associated costs that include packaging, warehousing, collection, and reshipping, which adds to final cost of the product, has further been significantly impeding growth of the office chair market. Moreover, with growing preference for online purchases, which offers a buy-back approach to customers without charging them the transportation costs, has limited the revenue generation scope for office chair manufacturers. This has confined growth prospect of the office chair market.

With the office chair market being highly fragmented, few established manufacturers hold leading market shares. Import activities related to office chair have remained relatively low, as requirements of customers in emerging markets vary from those in developed regions. This has further inclined purchase preference of customers toward domestic manufacturers over international vendors, which has impacted the global supply chain of the office chair market.

Office Chair Market: Ecommerce Paving New Frontiers

The office chair market will continue to witness significant opportunities in the online sales platform, as the office furniture industry becomes more organized. In the light of growing consumer appetite for online purchase, smart office furniture manufacturers are selling their furniture through their own website or through popular retail websites such as eBay, Amazon, and more. This is likely to pave new frontiers for the office chair market.

In 2017, Amazon’s furniture sales reached US$ 4 billion, representing the popularity of an e-commerce platform for buying furniture through an online platform, and office chair sales were influenced significantly. As the office chair market is fragmented, domestic manufacturers are approaching online portals, which include Trendsutra Platform Service Private Limited (pepperfry.com) and Urban Ladder, to showcase their products, and bolster their sales.

