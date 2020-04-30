COVID-19: Potential impact on North America Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the North America market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the North America market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global North America Market

Regional Outlook

Competitive Outlook

Product Adoption Analysis

Market Segmentation

By Country

U.S

Canada

By Product Type

Synthetic Opioids Methadone Fentanyl Meperidine

Semi-Synthetic Opioids Hydrocodone Oxymorphone Oxycodone Hydromorphone Buprenorphine



By Application

Pain Management

De-addiction

By Distribution Channel

Retail Outlet

Hospitals

Research Methodology

The analysts have considered the weighted average pricing of different opioids in North America while inspecting this market. Generic products have been taken into account, as an increase in generic products has led to a decrease in the average pricing of the drugs. Patented formulations such as tamper-resistant drugs or controlled release drugs are differentiated products and thus charge a high price; hence, they affect the average selling price of the product. Various government agencies regulate the selling prices of drugs and thus affect the price of many branded products. A demand-supply gap analysis has been carried out involving both marketplace discussion and desk research to determine the price. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The analysts have not factored yearly change in inflation rate while forecasting market numbers. All values for market size are in US$ (US Dollar).

