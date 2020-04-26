COVID-19: Potential impact on Mobile Ticketing Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2029

A recent market study on the global Mobile Ticketing market reveals that the global Mobile Ticketing market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Ticketing market is discussed in the presented study.

The Mobile Ticketing market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Mobile Ticketing market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Mobile Ticketing market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Market Segmentation

By Type Mobile Ticketing Application SMS Mobile Ticketing

By Application Travel Tickets Airline Tickets Railway Tickets Bus Tickets Others Entertainment Tickets Hotel Booking Others



By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the global mobile ticketing market across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS analysis. The next section presents a detailed analysis of the global mobile ticketing market across various countries in each region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the global mobile ticketing market including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing this market in each country.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide clients with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the global mobile ticketing market portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global mobile ticketing value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global mobile ticketing market.

Research Methodology

To calculate the global mobile ticketing market size, macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, wholesale and retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the global mobile ticketing market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global mobile ticketing market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, the outcome of different types of analyses is triangulated based on the technology trends. In addition, the report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the global mobile ticketing market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. As previously highlighted, the global mobile ticketing market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of type, application and based on different regions are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand segmental contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global mobile ticketing market. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global mobile ticketing market.

