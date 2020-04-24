COVID-19: Potential impact on Laminated Labels Market size in terms of volume and value 2019-2025

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Laminated Labels market. Hence, companies in the Laminated Labels market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Market: Segmentation

Laminated labels is segmented on the basis of printing technology type, wherein flexography is expected to emerge as the most lucrative segment in the global laminated labels market by the end of the forecast period. The rising demand for short runs in label printing is expected to bring the use of digital printing technology in some developed regions. Laminated converters are preferring equipment which offers quick set up time, short run path, higher speeds and less amount of waste because competition for printing of labels in intensifying day by day and offering of the high quality products with competitive price range has become a more critical task than ever before.

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into five key sections on the basis of material type, end use industry type, printing ink type, printing technology type and region. The report analyses the global laminated labels market in terms of value (US$ Mn)

The report begins with an overview of the global laminated labels market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report.

Material type assessed in the report are:

Polyester

Vinyl

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Others

End Use Industry type assessed in the report are:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Home and Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Retail Labels

Others (Apparels and textile, industrial lubricants, paints and gift)

Printing Ink type assessed in the report are:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt Based

UV curable

Printing Technology type assessed in the report are:

Digital

Flexography

Lithography

Others (Letterpress, Gravure, Offset, Screen printing)

The report further analyses the market based on material type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next eight years. The next section of the report analyses the global laminated labels market on the basis of distribution network and presents the forecast for the next eight years. The report further analyses the market based on primary usage and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next eight years. Following this section includes analysis of the global laminated labels market on the basis of region and forecast in terms of value for the next eight years.

Regions assessed in the report are:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Laminated Labels Market: Research Methodology

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by material type, distribution network and primary usage as well as qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been assimilated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by the sales of laminated labels Market.

TMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side as well as the dynamics of laminated labels Market.

TMR not only conduct forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluate the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.

Another vital feature of this report is the analysis of the laminated labels Market by region, material type, distribution network and primary usage and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the global laminated labels market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the laminated labels market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global laminated labels market.

In the final section of the report, laminated labels market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services of laminated labels market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players in the global laminated labels market.

Key market players featured in this report are:

CCL industries Inc

Avery Dennison Corporation

Coveris Holdings

Langley Labels

Cenveo

CONSTANTIA

