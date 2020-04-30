COVID-19: Potential impact on Impact of Existing and Emerging Polythiols Market Trends 2019 to 2029

Companies in the Polythiols market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Polythiols market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

According to the analysis of the research analyst's at Fact.MR, the Polythiols market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Polythiols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the Polythiols market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

According to Fact.MR study, the polythiols market is witnessing passive growth owing to the limited number of active players in the industry and the availability of better alternatives. The polythiols market is led by two key players Arkema SA and Toray Industries Inc., and they collectively command nearly. Other market players, including BRUNO BOCK Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LP collectively hold nearly 30% to 35% share, whereas unorganized and small players account for the rest of miniscule share.

As industry players stare at an uncertain future, tilting more toward bearish rather than bullish, Production expansion is another significant strategy of market goliaths, who envision higher adoption and better valuation of polythiols in near future. For instance, Arkema, one of the leaders in the global specialty chemicals, recently expanded its chemicals global manufacturing capacity for linear mercaptans due to the growing demand of polymers for transportation and electronics market. Another market forerunner, Toray Industries, Inc. is investing considerably in the R&D that creates avenues for new products. For instance, Toray is building a R&D center in Seoul to identify novel growth engines in company’s efforts to reinforce its presence in the Korean market.Unique strategies based on innovation, an increased presence in emerging markets, and targeted acquisitions remain the key strategies of the leading stakeholders in the polythiols market.

Key Challenges Faced by Stakeholders in Polythiols Market

Polythiols sales are declining drastically due to the growing availability of numerous thiochemicals and epoxy curing agents, such as amines & polyamides anhydrides, and imadazoles. On the back of superior chemical properties, these agents are increasingly replacing polythiols in coatings, adhesives, and sealants applications.

Growing prices of sulfur, which is the key raw material used in the production of polythiols, continue to pose cost-related challenges. As companies eye novel manufacturing processes that are based on low cost raw materials, polythiols suppliers are hard-pressed to develop low-cost variants to stave off the threat of alternatives.

It is not only the functional properties of polythiols but also the aesthetic limitations that are impeding adoption – polythiols have a pungent odor, which is influencing end-users to look for alternatives with milder odors.

Future Outlook – Leveraging Opportunities Amidst Waning Demand

Although polythiols are being quickly replaced by more feasible alternatives, they still witness sizeable demand in the construction and defense sectors. Instead of a plethora of opportunities, market players have to contend with a status-quo that is changing for the worse. However, pockets of growth continue to sustain –demand for highly effective modifiers is triggering sales of aliphatic polythiols. These aliphatic polythiols are being used in combination with other curatives, such as amines and polyamines, to develop modifiers for epoxy systems that enable faster curing.

The resurgency in infrastructure investment has led to growing demand for a range of materials. This period of ascendancy has also rubbed off on polythiols demand, as their excellent chemical and weather resistance properties, coupled with high impermeability, and good heat insulation attributes aren’t lost on end-users.

Key Trend – Rising Adoption of DMDO for Polythiols Production

Leading manufacturers in polythiols market, such as Arkema SA are increasingly adopting 1,8-Dimercapto-3,6-dioxaoctane (DMDO) for the production of polythiols, owing to its double SH-functionality that enables formation of new generation compounds with enhanced properties. Furthermore, DMDO leads to the production of new polythiols without ester groups that demonstrate better water resistance as compared to PETMP (PentaErythritolTetraMercaptoPropionate). In view of manufacturers growing initiatives, it is highly likely that the market will witness novel trends and developments that will further shape the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Polythiols Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology along with a holistic approach makes the base of the actionable insights covered in the global polythiols market. The Fact.MR report offers comprehensive information related to the growth prospects of polythiols industry and intriguing insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to compile valuable insights into the projection analysis of polythiols market. The report on polythiols market has also undergone cross-validation to ensure the delivery of authentic information to the readers.

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the Polythiols market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the Polythiols market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

The market analysis provides answers to some important questions related to the Polythiols market:

What is the most common observable trend within the Polythiols market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the Polythiols market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current Polythiols market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for Polythiols during the forecast period?

