COVID-19: Potential impact on Home Diagnostics Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018 to 2026

Definition

Home diagnostics, also known as in vitro diagnostics or self-diagnosis tests, are tests performed on samples collected from the human body, which include blood, urine, and saliva, to detect medical conditions or diseases at home. Home diagnostics are popular among patients as these tests are quick, cost-effective, and confidential. Home diagnostics are commonly available in the form of cassettes, strips, digital monitoring instruments, cups, and dip cards.

Segmentation

The report includes detailed segmentation of the home diagnostics market according to regional markets, test types, form types, distribution channels, and sample channels, to help readers to understand growth prospects of the home diagnostics market with more clarity. Based on regional markets for home diagnostics, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and China. The home diagnostics market is divided into six main categories according to various test types, such as glucose monitoring devices, pregnancy tests, HIV test kits, ovulation prediction test kits, cholesterol test kits, and drug abuse test kits, which is further segmented into marijuana kits, opiates kits, benzodiazepines, and alcohol abuse kits. Other test types included in the home diagnostics market report are male infertility test kits, urinary tract infections test, menopause test kits, and fecal occult blood test. The home diagnostics market is further segmented into various form types, such as cassette, strip, midstream, digital monitoring instrument, test panel, cup, and dip card. Based on distribution channels, the home diagnostics market is segmented into retail pharmacies, drug store, supermarket/hypermarket, and online pharmacies. The home diagnostics market is also segmented according to sample types into blood, saliva, and urine.

Which types of home diagnostic test types are most of the leading market players concentrating on producing?

What are the risks on investing in home diagnostics markets in developing countries?

What the most important factors that are triggering adoption of glucose monitoring devices worldwide?

How will growing adoption of digital monitoring instruments impact growth prospects of the home diagnostics market in the near future?

Which distribution channel can help market players to improve the home diagnostic sales in developing countries?

Research Methodology

Fact.MR study provides thorough information about the growth prospects of the home diagnostics market by conducting a thorough research on the development of the home diagnostics market over the past few years. Analysts at Fact.MR conduct a comprehensive secondary research to understand the historical as well as current industry data about the expansion of home diagnostics market. Further, through an extensive primary research, where analysts interview leading market players in the home diagnostics market to gather authentic values that define their growth, to verify the information obtained through secondary research. The research methodology followed at Fact.MR to analyze the growth parameters of the home diagnostics market confirms the authenticity of the information to provide accurate information about the market to readers.

What is the most common observable trend within the Home Diagnostics market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the Home Diagnostics market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current Home Diagnostics market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for Home Diagnostics during the forecast period?

