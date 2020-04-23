COVID-19: Potential impact on High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCBs Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2042

Detailed Study on the Global High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCBs Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

IBIDEN Group

NCAB Group

Bittele Electronics

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

AT&S

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

ZDT

Unitech Printed Circuit Board

LG Innotek

Tripod Technology

Daeduck

HannStar Board

Nan Ya PCB

CMK Corporation

Kingboard

Ellington

Wuzhu Technology

Kinwong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

4-6 Layers HDI PCBs

8-10 Layer HDI PCBs

10+ Layer HDI PCBs

Segment by Application

Automotive

Computers

Communication

Digital

Others

