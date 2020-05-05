COVID-19: Potential impact on Halloumi Cheese Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019 to 2029

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Halloumi Cheese market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Halloumi Cheese market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Halloumi Cheese market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Halloumi Cheese market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Halloumi Cheese Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Halloumi Cheese for different applications. Applications of the Halloumi Cheese include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Halloumi Cheese market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the halloumi cheese market features some of the key players operating in the industry based on their market shares, key differential moves and strategies, marketing approaches, product portfolios, and many more. Some of the key players featured in the report include Petrou Bros Dairy Products, Zita Dairies Ltd, Hadjipieris Ltd, Galaktokomio A.D.S Dafni Ltd, Nordex Food A/S, Achnagal Dairies Industry, Akgöl Dairy,Food and Packing Industries Ltd, Lefkonitziatis Dairy Products Ltd, Olympus Cheese, Arla Foods Amba, Almarai, Sussex High Weald Dairy Ltd, Charalambides Christis Ltd, Uhrenholt A/S, Pandelyssi, La Montanara Melkery (Pty) Ltd, Pathos Continental Foods, CowBoy Farm Ltd, and Lemnos Foods.

Petrou Bros Dairy Products, a Cyprus-based cheese manufacturing brand, has been offering different varieties such as organic halloumi cheese, halloumi cheese with chili, halloumi cheese with basil, and many more. The company has organized multiple outreach events to increase the awareness of their brand name products. In October, 2018, the company showcased its product in SIAL exhibition through the brand name ALAMBRA. The company has also launched corporate service responsibility programs for increasing market penetration. In March, 2019 the company launched a fundraiser to support Saint Nektarios Charity Foundation in ALPHAMEGA hypermarkets. The part of sales between March 26 to April 11 went through to the charity. Similar outreach programs were carried out by Nordex Food A/S. Nordex Food A/S showcased their products in Gulfood 2019 at Dubai. Gulfood 2019 was conducted between 17 – 21 February, 2019. The company also entered the PLMA 2019, a trade fair in Amsterdam between 21 – 22 May, 2019. Olympus Cheese, showcased its products at CheeseFest + Ferment in October, 2018. The company offered the cooked versions of the product offerings.

The key manufacturers of halloumi cheese are eying to adopt effective marketing strategies with attractive pricing discounts. Most of the halloumi cheese manufacturers highly concentrate on exporting their products, which is adversely impacting the prosperity of domestic channels.

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Halloumi Cheese market? What are the prospects of the Halloumi Cheese market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Halloumi Cheese market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Halloumi Cheese market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

