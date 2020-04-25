COVID-19: Potential impact on Enterprise Collaboration Service Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2026

The global Enterprise Collaboration Service market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Enterprise Collaboration Service market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Enterprise Collaboration Service market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global enterprise collaboration service market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the enterprise collaboration service market. The comprehensive enterprise collaboration service market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting enterprise collaboration service market growth.
Mitel Networks Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Fuze Inc., 8×8, Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Cafex Communications Inc., Tropo, Inc., Vonage networks LLC, Xura, Inc., Atlassian Corp PLC GENBAND, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., and Unify, Inc. (Atos SE) are some of the major players operating within the enterprise collaboration service market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market
By Solution
- Messaging
- Video Conferencing
- Contact Center
- Mobility/Telephony
- Collaborative Tool
- Application Sharing
- Web Services
- Search Services
- Office Suite
- Resource Management
- Process Management
- Business Intelligence
By Deployment
- Off Premise
- On-Premise
- Hybrid
By End-use Application
- Banking, Financial services and
- Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government
- Information Technology
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Other (Transportation and Manufacturing)
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Enterprise Collaboration Service market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Enterprise Collaboration Service market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Enterprise Collaboration Service Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
