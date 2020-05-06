COVID-19: Potential impact on Egg Replacement Ingredient Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

A recent market study on the global Egg Replacement Ingredient market reveals that the global Egg Replacement Ingredient market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Egg Replacement Ingredient market is discussed in the presented study.

The Egg Replacement Ingredient market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Egg Replacement Ingredient market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Egg Replacement Ingredient market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Egg Replacement Ingredient market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Egg Replacement Ingredient market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Egg Replacement Ingredient Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Egg Replacement Ingredient market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Egg Replacement Ingredient market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Egg Replacement Ingredient market

The presented report segregates the Egg Replacement Ingredient market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Egg Replacement Ingredient market.

Segmentation of the Egg Replacement Ingredient market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Egg Replacement Ingredient market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Egg Replacement Ingredient market report.

Market segmentation

By Ingredient

Milk Protein Formulation

Algal Flour

Proteins

Starch

Soy Products (Lecithin, Tofu & Tahini)

Others (Fruit Purees & Vinegar)

By Application

Chocolates

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Breads

Mayonnaise

Noodles & Pasta

By End Use

Commercial Large Scale Food Manufacturers Small Scale Food Manufacturers

Household

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Milk Protein Formulation ingredient segment likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

The Milk Protein Formulation segment is estimated to account for a revenue share of 31.1% in the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016 while the Starch segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Mayonnaise application segment expected to gain relatively high market share over the forecast period

The Mayonnaise segment is estimated to account for a value share of 38.2% in the global egg replacement ingredient market by 2016 end. The Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Breads segment is estimated to account for 25.9% value share of the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016.

Commercial end use segment expected to account for highest value share by 2026

The Commercial segment is anticipated to remain dominant and account for 79.7% value share of the global egg replacement ingredient market over the forecast period.

Powder form segment anticipated to grow 1.8X during the forecast period

The Powder segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 670.5 Mn by the end of 2016 and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

North America to represent highest value share of the global market by 2016 end

The North America egg replacement ingredient market is estimated to account for 48.0% share of the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016. The EMEA egg replacement ingredient market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Leading market players are focussing on new product launches and strategic acquisitions and mergers to strengthen market share

Key players in the global egg replacement ingredient market include Corbion NV, Glanbia Plc, Tate & Lyle Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Ener-G Foods, Inc., Natural Products, Inc., Orchard Valley Foods Limited, Puratos Group, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Company. Top companies dominating the global egg replacement ingredient market are focussed on introducing new products to cater to the rising demand from specific industries such as the bakery industry. Companies are also offering natural and healthy ingredients that are Kosher certified, GMO free, and gluten free.

