COVID-19: Potential impact on Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2022

The global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

companies profiled in the report include Geistlich Holding, Zimmer Dental Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp, DENTSPLY Implants, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct LLC., Collagen Matrix, NovaBone India and Maxigen Biotech Inc.

The dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has been segmented as follows:

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Product

Dental Membrane Resorbable Membranes Non – Resorbable Membranes

Bone graft Substitutes Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Autograft Allograft Xenograft Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute



Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Material

Hydrogel

Collagen

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Human Cells Source

Other Species

Hydroxyapatite (HA)

Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by End- user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Dental Clinics Individual Practice Group Practice



Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy Russia Poland Netherland Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia and New Zealand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



COVID-19 Impact on Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

