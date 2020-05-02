COVID-19: Potential impact on Clinical Trial Management System Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2028

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Clinical Trial Management System market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Clinical Trial Management System market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

companies profiled in the clinical trials management system are Oracle, Medidata, and Parexel International Corporation (now part of Pamplona Capital Management LLC), International Business Machines Corporation, Cinven, MedNet Solutions, Inc., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Wipro Limited, Bio-Optronics Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporations, DSG, Inc., Forte Research Systems, Inc., Veeva Systems, DATATRAK Int, and others.

The global clinical trial management system market has been segmented as follows:

Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Mode of Delivery

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-premise

Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Type

Enterprise-based

Site-based

Clinical Trial Management System Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical Industries

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Healthcare Providers

Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia China South Korea Taiwan India Rest of Asia

Rest of the World (ROW)

