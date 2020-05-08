COVID-19: Potential impact on Automotive Roof System Market Analyzed in a New Research Study 2016 – 2026

Global Automotive Roof System Market Analysis
Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Automotive Roof System market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Automotive Roof System by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.
As per the report, the Automotive Roof System market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.
The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Automotive Roof System market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.
The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Automotive Roof System market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.
key players to manufacture light weight vehicles. This in turn is expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market. Changing lifestyle of people coupled with rising disposable income and demand for premium cars is anticipated to boost the global automotive roof system market. Growing market for MUV and SUV is also expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market. A substantial amount of growth is expected in the aftermarket segment of global automotive roof top system market. High cost is expected to be one of the restraining factor for the growth of global automotive roof systems market.
Global Automotive Roof System Market Segmentation:
Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of types as
- Sunroof system
- Panorama roof system
- Multi-optional roof system
- Roof system with solar technology
- Light weight roof system.
Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as
- OEM
- After-market
Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type as
- Passenger cars
- Sedan cars
- Compact
- Executive
- SUV/MUV
- Luxury
- Sports
- Premium
- Light commercial vehicles
The global automotive roof system market can also be segmented on the basis of
- Hard-top roof system
- Soft-top roof system
- Retractable roof systems
- Non-retractable roof systems
Global Automotive Roof System Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, global automotive roof system market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are expected to remain prominent in the global automotive roof system market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the global automotive roof system market. The convertible cars market is expected to be dominant in North America and Europe. The market share of mid-range car in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase in the near future.
Global Automotive Roof System Market: Key Players
Some of the key players identified in the global automotive roof system market are:-
- Webasto Group
- Magna International Inc.
- Valmet Automotive Inc.
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Covestro AG
- Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.
Report highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
