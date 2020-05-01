COVID-19: Potential impact on Automotive Lubricants After Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Automotive Lubricants After market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Automotive Lubricants After market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.
The report on the global Automotive Lubricants After market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Automotive Lubricants After market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Automotive Lubricants After market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Automotive Lubricants After market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Automotive Lubricants After market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automotive Lubricants After market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Automotive Lubricants After Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Automotive Lubricants After market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Automotive Lubricants After market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
segmented as follows:
Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, by Type
- Engine Oil
- Gear Oil
- Transmission Fluid
- Others
Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, by Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The major demand for automotive lubricants lies in aftermarket services as vehicles requires lubricants to be changed after specific time intervals
- Currently, the global vehicle fleet is dominated by ICE vehicles, which are diesel and gasoline based. However, there has been inclination toward the electrification of vehicles, especially in Europe. This is expected to limit the expansion of the automotive lubricants aftermarket, since electric vehicles do not use engine oils, and more than half of the demand for current automotive lubricants in the aftermarket is dominated by engine oils.
- In terms of application, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the automotive lubricants aftermarket in 2016. This is mainly attributed to the sheer size of the world passenger cars fleet size in comparison to commercial vehicle fleet size. The passenger vehicle fleet count for the year stood at 947,080 thousand units in 2015 against commercial vehicle fleet size of 335,190 thousand units for the same year. This is responsible for the high demand for aftermarket automotive lubricants used in passenger cars.
- Increasing shift toward the adoption and consumption of synthetic based lubricants is paving the way for future opportunities in automotive lubricant aftermarket, as smaller engines and lighter vehicles require low viscosity grade lubricants, which is possible only with synthetic formulations.
- Europe and North America are mature regions of the automotive lubricants aftermarket, with car ownership rates as high as 580 and 680 per thousand inhabitants. However, low penetration of automotive vehicles, particularly in regions such as Latin America, Asia, and Middle East & Africa, presents significant opportunities for the automotive lubricants aftermarket. For instance, the motorization rate in Asia, Africa, and Latin America stood at 105, 42, and 176 per thousand inhabitants, respectively, in 2015.
