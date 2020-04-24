COVID-19: Potential impact on Autologous Fat Grafting Market Set To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2019 to 2029

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Autologous Fat Grafting market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Autologous Fat Grafting market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Autologous Fat Grafting market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Autologous Fat Grafting market.

As per the report, the Autologous Fat Grafting market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Autologous Fat Grafting market are highlighted in the report. Although the Autologous Fat Grafting market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Competition Landscape

The four leading companies that account for the consolidation of the competition landscape of autologous fat grafting market, continue to represent a whopping 80% share in the revenues. Allergan, MicroAire, Alma Lasers, and Human Med are expected to primarily maintain their strategic focus on partnerships and acquisitions with smaller yet active players. The latter are typically specialized in the development of meniscus repair systems for treating meniscal scars. With this, leading companies operating in autologous fat grafting industry, are eyeing feasibility of entry in the meniscal scars treatment landscape. Increasing strategic tie-ups among manufacturers of systems & accessories, and recognized research institutions, aim to ensure sufficient device supply and superior post-sales service.

Manufacturers in the autologous fat grafting market are also investing efforts in introducing innovative products, to enhance their market shares. For instance, in 2019, Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical) announced the availability of BeautiFill as the novel laser-based technique for fat harvesting, while leveraging autologous fat to restore the volume to body or face. As cellular therapies are increasingly being perceived as mainstream therapeutic option, there has been a surge in demand for adipose derived stem cells (ADSC), which is potentially applicable in tissue engineering and regeneration. Additionally, a growing focus of leading players on introducing advanced systems & accessories is likely to extend applicability of their offerings, leveraging untapped opportunities in the autologous fat grafting market.

Key Factors Shaping Autologous Fat Grafting Market

Autologous fat grafting continues to garner traction as a viable replacement for invasive cosmetic surgery methods, as the consumer demand for younger, fuller skin – with minimal skin invasion – remains high. Additionally, advantages of fat grafting procedures, including rapid recovery with lesser allergic risks and reduced downtime, are spurring the demand at a global level.

Growing adoption of autologous fat transfer for soft tissue augmentation has paralleled the rising traction for liposuction body contouring, while creating a readily available, low-cost product for lipo-grafting, the application of lipo-aspirated material.

Pre-pectoral breast reconstruction is re-emerging as a promising alternative to sub-muscular implants, as they assure lower risk of further complexities, such as muscular impairment, pain, and animation deformity. Although research on the feasibility of use of autologous fat grafting techniques in pre-pectoral breast reconstruction is still in its infancy, the possible aesthetic excellency and superior functional outcome remain lucrative for the market growth in future.

Celebrity endorsements have been significantly instrumental in alleviating the social stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures, and thereby uplifting prospects of autologous fat grafting. With technological advancements improving accessibility of fat grafting procedures to cover a wider customer base, it is highly likely that the market for autologous fat grafting will see robust growth in forthcoming years.

In addition to their aesthetic capabilities, the autologous fat grafting procedure has been recently representing an interesting outlook owing to its regenerative properties. A number of plastic surgeons are thus currently looking forward to leverage the high concentration of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) within fat tissues, for assessing their role in the process of regeneration.

Key Challenges Facing Autologous Fat Grafting Market

The potential risk of the injected fat getting reabsorbed by the body, and subsequent loss of some or all of the breast volume over the time, remains pervasive, adding to the reluctance of consumers to opt for autologous fat grafting procedures.

Concerns pertaining to the ability of certain fat cells to stimulate cell growth continue to restrict doctors from practicing the autologous fat grafting technique. As fat injected into the breast area may cause a spike in dormant breast cancer cells, manufactures continue to struggle for better revenues.

Some of the fat injected into the breast area may result in necrosis, preceded by pain, puss formation, and related symptoms. Such risks associated with fat grafting procedures will continue to create a major barrier, facing the thriving autologous fat grafting market.

Biomaterial Research to Open Doors to Multiple Opportunities

Autologous fat grafting technique continues to witness frequent technical modifications. The adoption of autologous fat grafting as a technique to augment and regenerate deficient, irradiated, and aged subcutaneous soft tissue and skin, with minimal complication rate and donor-site morbidity, has grown spectacularly over the recent past. An approach garnering research interests for its potential role in enhancing volumetric retention of fat grafts, involves insertion of autologous platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) into graft tissues. A relevant study indicates PRF as a concentrate that may enhance the outcome of fat grafting for plastic surgery procedures. This newer biomaterial with several potential advantages, such as simpler preparation with no external additive, is likely to trigger new product developments in the autologous fat grafting market.

Autologous Fat Grafting Market – Research Methodology

A patented research methodology and a holistic approach form the base of the insightful information provided in the autologous fat grafting market report. This study provides detailed information about the key factors associated with the growth of autologous fat grafting market and presents a systematic breakdown of the factors shaping the progress of market. Detailed primary and secondary research has been done to offer information about the historic and prospective analysis of fat grafting industry, with emphasis on the autologous fat grafting procedure. The report on autologous fat grafting market has also gone through several validation tunnels to guarantee the uniqueness of the insights and key growth influencers, covered in the report.

