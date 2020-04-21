COVID-19: Potential impact on Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

Analysis Report on Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market

A report on global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market.

Some key points of Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market segment by manufacturers include

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Procedure Type

By Region

This report covers the global arthroscopy procedures and products market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing the global arthroscopy procedures and products market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

By product type, the global arthroscopy procedures and products market is segmented into arthroscopes and visualization systems, arthroscopic resection systems, arthroscopic fluid management systems, arthroscopic implants, arthroscopy radiofrequency (RF) systems, arthroscopic drills and fixation systems and other arthroscopy instruments and accessories. The arthroscopic implants segment is further sub-segmented into knee implants, shoulder implants, hip implants and other implants. The arthroscopic implants product type segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share of the arthroscopy procedures and products market, and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period. Increase in clinical evidences related to the safety, efficacy and economic benefits of arthroscopic implants in younger patients is expected to further boost growth of arthroscopic implants segment over the forecast period.

In terms of procedure type segmentation, knee arthroscopy segment is expected to hold more than half the global market share, and the revenue from the segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as compared to other segments.

By region, North America is the largest market in terms of value currently and is expected to retain its position through the forecast period. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centres, developing techniques and equipment, and increasing usage of arthroscopic instruments used in hips, shoulders, ankles and wrists procedures are factors expected to boost growth of the North America market over the forecast period. Markets in the Americas and Europe collectively accounted for over 75% revenue share of the global arthroscopy procedures and products market in 2015. The market in APAC region is projected to exhibit an above average CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Increase in preference of arthroscopic surgeries and technological advancements in arthroscopic instruments are factors expected to fuel demand for arthroscopy products over the forecast period.

Key market players covered in this report are Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH and Stryker Corporation. Collaboration with partners to maintain market leadership in sports medicine in different regions, engaging in R&D activities that focus on orthopaedic surgical treatments, leveraging core expertise to strengthen business plans and acquisitions to strengthen the arthroscopy manufacturing business units in order to enhance market foothold over the next four to five years are the key strategies adopted by the arthroscopy products manufacturers.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Arthroscopes and Visualisation Systems

Arthroscopic Resection Systems

Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems

Arthroscopic Implants

Knee Implants

Shoulder Implants

Hip Implants

Other Implants

Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems

Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems

Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories

Procedure Type

Shoulder Arthroscopy

Hip Arthroscopy

Knee Arthroscopy

Elbow Arthroscopy

Small Joints Arthroscopy

Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

Rest Of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market? Which application of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

Benefits of Purchasing Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.