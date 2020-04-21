COVID-19: Potential impact on Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

Analysis Report on Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market
A report on global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.
The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market.
Some key points of Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market research report:
Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.
Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.
Analytical Tools: The Global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
COVID-19 Impact on Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
The global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market segment by manufacturers include
segmented as follows:
By Product Type
By Procedure Type
By Region
This report covers the global arthroscopy procedures and products market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing the global arthroscopy procedures and products market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.
By product type, the global arthroscopy procedures and products market is segmented into arthroscopes and visualization systems, arthroscopic resection systems, arthroscopic fluid management systems, arthroscopic implants, arthroscopy radiofrequency (RF) systems, arthroscopic drills and fixation systems and other arthroscopy instruments and accessories. The arthroscopic implants segment is further sub-segmented into knee implants, shoulder implants, hip implants and other implants. The arthroscopic implants product type segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share of the arthroscopy procedures and products market, and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period. Increase in clinical evidences related to the safety, efficacy and economic benefits of arthroscopic implants in younger patients is expected to further boost growth of arthroscopic implants segment over the forecast period.
In terms of procedure type segmentation, knee arthroscopy segment is expected to hold more than half the global market share, and the revenue from the segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as compared to other segments.
By region, North America is the largest market in terms of value currently and is expected to retain its position through the forecast period. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centres, developing techniques and equipment, and increasing usage of arthroscopic instruments used in hips, shoulders, ankles and wrists procedures are factors expected to boost growth of the North America market over the forecast period. Markets in the Americas and Europe collectively accounted for over 75% revenue share of the global arthroscopy procedures and products market in 2015. The market in APAC region is projected to exhibit an above average CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Increase in preference of arthroscopic surgeries and technological advancements in arthroscopic instruments are factors expected to fuel demand for arthroscopy products over the forecast period.
Key market players covered in this report are Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH and Stryker Corporation. Collaboration with partners to maintain market leadership in sports medicine in different regions, engaging in R&D activities that focus on orthopaedic surgical treatments, leveraging core expertise to strengthen business plans and acquisitions to strengthen the arthroscopy manufacturing business units in order to enhance market foothold over the next four to five years are the key strategies adopted by the arthroscopy products manufacturers.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
Arthroscopes and Visualisation Systems
Arthroscopic Resection Systems
Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems
Arthroscopic Implants
Knee Implants
Shoulder Implants
Hip Implants
Other Implants
Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems
Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems
Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories
Procedure Type
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Hip Arthroscopy
Knee Arthroscopy
Elbow Arthroscopy
Small Joints Arthroscopy
Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
Rest Of APEJ
Japan
Middle East & Africa
GCC countries
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.
