COVID-19 pandemic – Asia Pacific Diabetes Devices Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2027

Nearly half of health spending in the Asia Pacific region had been arising from household payments, especially in the lower middle income and low-income nations.

The Asia Pacific Diabetes Devices Market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace over the next decade, owing to various factors such as growing advancements taking place in technology and medical science and the efforts of various governments across the region to ensure that a proper healthcare system is put in place for better administration of nations in the region. Growth in medical innovations and the presence of a huge middle-class population with significant potential in countries such as China and India is anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific Diabetes Devices Market in the next few years.

Additionally, many governments across the region have been working towards adoption of digital health, with some nations already using Artificial Intelligence technologies including digitization of medical records such as Electronic Medical Records (EMR) which is anticipated to improve the quality of medical care that is provided to individuals in the region.

Nearly half of the expenditure incurred towards health have been coming from household payments, especially from the lower middle income and low-income countries. The average amount being spent by low and middle income nations towards health of an individual was a little less than USD 200 per person on an average, whereas the upper middle income and higher income nations had been incurring on an average, an expenditure of USD 670 and USD 3450 respectively after adjusting price differences across nations. Compulsory health insurance schemes have been launched by various governments which are linked to social contribution payments or health insurance premiums, in order to finance the majority of health spending in the region. The life expectancy rates have improved vastly over the past two decades, with the mortality rate falling across all age groups, on account of factors such as increased living standards, access to improved sanitation and better drinking water facilities and access to better nutrition improving over the past decade.

