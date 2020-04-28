Covid-19 Impact: What Does The Future Hold For China Coronary Intervention (CI) & Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Device Market: (2020-2024)



China PCI devices market is estimated to reach US$0.90 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.61% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing aging population, accelerating economic growth, rising prevalence of PCI, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising STEMI patients, growing obese population and increasing number of cardiac diseases are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by strict government regulations and risk of infection. A few notable trends include consumption of fast food, rising incidence of AMI and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

China CI & PCI devices market is segmented by origin into two Domestic and International brands. Domestic brands are estimated to gain market share owing to competitive pricing and improving technology. The volume of PCI procedures increased rapidly driven by increasing incidences of acute myocardial infraction due to aging population and changing lifestyle.

PCI supporting devices include angiography guidewire, angiography catheter, guiding catheter, micro-guidewire, and inflation device. Many types of supporting devices are needed during PCI procedure to deliver balloon catheters and stents to the blockage site. Rise in the number of qualified hospitals for PCI surgery and growing healthcare expenditure are likely to impact the PCI supporting devices demand in China.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of China CI & PCI devices market, segmented by origin into two segments: Domestic and International brands.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Lifetech Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories & Johnson & Johnson) are also presented in detail.

