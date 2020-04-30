COVID-19 impact: Robust Growth Of The Sweetener Powder Market Predicted Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Sweetener Powder market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Sweetener Powder market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Sweetener Powder market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Sweetener Powder market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Sweetener Powder market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Sweetener Powder market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Sweetener Powder market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sweetener powder market are Merisant, Cargill Inc., Van Wankum Ingredients, HYETSweet B.V., Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc., Gillco Ingredients, Tereos S.A., Hearthside food Solutions LLC., Stevia Corporation, DSM, Evolva Holdings S.A., PMC Specialities Group Inc., Bayn Europe AB, PureCircle Ltd. among others.

Launching new product variants, increasing demand for natural sweetener powder are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches in the Sweetener Powder Market

In the year 2017, Tate & Lyle, a U.K. based company launched crystalline allulose. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to expand the applications of allulose syrup such as tabletop sweeteners, meal replacement mixes and dry beverage, chocolate confectionery and fat-based creams. The company launched this product in order to enhance the taste and enjoyment of meal without calories.

In November 2016, PureCircle Ltd., one of the major multinational food manufacturers based in Malaysia launched Sigma-Beverage. The products were launched for its specific use in beverages in order to improve the texture and taste of beverages. It is the company’s third specific stevia sweetener, including other two i.e. Sigma-Tea and Sigma-Dairy.

Opportunities for Market Participants

With concerns ramping up for diabetes and obesity across the globe, food and beverages manufacturers can choose sugar substitutes which possess no calories with zero impact on blood glucose level. Also, increasing demand for zero or no-calorie beverages is increasing among consumers is also a lucrative opportunity for sweetener powder players. Trending label reviewing among health-conscious millennial demographics is also one of the main reasons, owing to which there is ample opportunity in investing into sweetener powder market. Penetration of artificial and natural low-calorie sweetener powder in developing economies also creates robust opportunities for sweetener powder manufacturers.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type, nature, end-use applications, packaging, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall sweetener powder market sizes.

