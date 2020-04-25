COVID-19 impact: Relays Market Prices Analysis 2019-2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Relays market. Hence, companies in the Relays market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

The report segments the relays market geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). These segments are predicted in terms of revenue (USD). The market has been segmented on the basis of product type which includes latching relay, solid state relay, automotive relay, overload protection relay, electromechanical relay and others. The market is also segmented based on the applications which include military, industrial automation, electronics and others. These segments have also been estimated based on geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

The study comprises market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on growth rate, market scope, and general attractiveness. The report includes company market share analysis of various industry participants.

The key players have also been profiled based on the basis of company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments. Major market players in this market are Comus International Inc. (U.S.), Coto Technology Inc. (U.S.), Crydom Inc. (U.S.), StandexMeder Electronics GmbH (Germany), Alstom S.A. (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Omron Corp. (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan) and Teledyne Relays Inc. (U.S) among others.

Latching relay

Solid state relay

Automotive relay

Overload protection relay

Electromechanical relay

Others

Military

Industrial automation

Electronics

Others

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Italy Spain France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

RoW Latin America Middle-East Rest of RoW



