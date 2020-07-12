Covid-19 Impact on Telescopic Crane Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Telescopic Crane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Telescopic Crane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Telescopic crane is a type of heavy crane used to transport and maneuver objects from one place to the other.

The growing demand of various mega construction projects, especially in developing countries, is expected to boost the growth of telescopic crane market throughout the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Telescopic Crane. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Telescopic Crane was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Telescopic Crane is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Telescopic Crane, including the following market information:

Global Telescopic Crane Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Telescopic Crane Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Telescopic Crane Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Telescopic Crane Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Liebherr, J.C. Bamford Excavators, Tadano Faun, KOBE STEEL, Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane, Elliott Equipment, Xuzhou Yamar Equipment, Bocker Maschinenwerke, MEDIACO LEVAGE, Tadano Faun, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Up To 10 Tons

10 Tons–50 Tons

50 Tons–100 Tons

More Than 100 Tons

Based on the Application:

Shipping & Port Building

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Construction Industry

Automotive

Others

