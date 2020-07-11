Covid-19 Impact on Rainwater Tanks Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Rainwater Tanks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Rainwater Tanks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rainwater tank (sometimes called a rain barrel in North America in reference to smaller tanks, or a water butt in the UK) is a water tank used to collect and store rain water runoff, typically from rooftops via pipes. A rainwater catchment or collection (also known as “rainwater harvesting”) system can yield 2,358 litres (623 US gal) of water from 2.54 cm (1.00 in) of rain on a 92.9 m2 (1,000 sq ft) roof. Rainwater tanks are devices for collecting and maintaining harvested rain.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Rainwater Tanks. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Rainwater Tanks was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Rainwater Tanks is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Rainwater Tanks, including the following market information:

Global Rainwater Tanks Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Rainwater Tanks Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Rainwater Tanks Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Rainwater Tanks Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include CST Industries, Caldwell Tanks, Wahaso, Norwesco, BRAE, Snyder, Bushman USA, ROTH North America, Lakota Water Company, Rainwater Management Solutions, BH Tank, Innovative Water Solutions, Mountain & Mesa Construction, Pioneer Water Tanks, The RainCatcher, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Plastics

Steel

Other

Based on the Application:

Commercial Segment

Residential Segment

Industrial Segment

