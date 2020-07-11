Covid-19 Impact on Radiant Panels Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Radiant Panels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Radiant Panels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radiant panel systems can be used during a building retrofit process while earning points toward LEED certification. Radiant panels offer temperature gradients so low between and floor, less than one degree of difference. The heated panels are heated in one of three ways: water pipes, electric or air flows embedded in the panel. Of these three, electric circuits and water pipes are the most used solution.

Radiant Panels industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world radiant panels industry. The main market players are Zehnder Group, Messana, SPC, Frenger and Marley Engineered Products. The sales of radiant panels will increase to 5308 K Sq.m in 2018 from 4819 K Sq.m in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.95%.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Zehnder Group, MESSANA, SPC, Frenger, Marley Engineered Products, Uponor, Indeeco, Rehau, Rossato Group, SSHC, ATH, Sabiana, Aero Tech Manufacturing, Twa Panel Systems, Merriott, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Water Heating

Electric Heating

Based on the Application:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

