Covid-19 Impact on Portable Sawmills Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Portable sawmills are sawmills small enough to be moved easily and set up in the field. Portable mills can be trailered and set up on site, next to the trees being cut.

Some businesses transport their mill to harvest urban timber where moving the logs would be impractical. Portable Sawmills will be the main driver of the wood processing equipment industry.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include TimberKing, Wood-Mizer Sawmills, Norwood Sawmills, Hud-Son Sawmills, Baker Products, LOGOSOL AB, Woodland Mills, WoodMaxx, SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Hardwood Mills Australia, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Bandsaw Mill

Chainsaw Mill

Swingblade Sawmill

Based on the Application:

Personal Mills

Big Industrial Mills

Others

