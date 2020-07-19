Covid-19 Impact on Mass Finishing Machines Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Mass Finishing Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Mass Finishing Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report mianly focus on Mass Finishing Machines.Mass finishing is the general description for vibrating or flowing an abrasive media around usually a number of non-fixtured parts, moving randomly within the mass of the abrasive media.

Various types of equipment generate energy that is transferred thru the media to the part being processed. The transfer of energy and randomly moving parts automates the finishing process, with part loading and unloading to be addressed. Mass finishing is frequently used for deburring, burnishing and rust and scale removal, as well as brightening and polishing parts and component surfaces.

The high demand for surface quality is the main driver of the market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Mass Finishing Machines. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Mass Finishing Machines was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Mass Finishing Machines is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Mass Finishing Machines, including the following market information:

Global Mass Finishing Machines Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Mass Finishing Machines Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Mass Finishing Machines Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Mass Finishing Machines Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Rosler, Mass Finishing, Wheelabrator, Rollwasch Italiana Spa, Giant Finishing, Kemet International Ltd, Walther Trowal, REM Surface Engineering, BV Products, OTEC Precision Finish, ActOn Finishing Limited, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Tumble Finishing

Vibratory Finishing

Others

Based on the Application:

Metal

Plastic

Ceramic

Others

