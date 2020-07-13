COVID-19 Impact on Intelligent Soft Robotic Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Intelligent Soft Robotic market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Intelligent Soft Robotic market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Soft Robotics is the specific subfield of robotics dealing with constructing robots from highly compliant materials, similar to those found in living organisms.
Soft robotics draws heavily from the way in which living organisms move and adapt to their surroundings. In contrast to robots built from rigid materials, soft robots allow for increased flexibility and adaptability for accomplishing tasks, as well as improved safety when working around humans. These characteristics allow for its potential use in the fields of medicine and manufacturing.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Intelligent Soft Robotic. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Intelligent Soft Robotic was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Intelligent Soft Robotic is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Intelligent Soft Robotic, including the following market information:
Global Intelligent Soft Robotic Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Unit)
Global Intelligent Soft Robotic Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Unit)
Global Intelligent Soft Robotic Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Unit)
Global Intelligent Soft Robotic Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Unit)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Empire Robotics, Inc., F&P Personal Robotics, FANUC Corporation, Franka Emika GmbH, GLI Technology Limited, Soft Robotics, Inc., Festo, Robotphoenix, Universal Robots, Nachi, Squishy Robotics, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Co-Robots
Inflated Robots
Soft Grippers
Wearables
Others
Based on the Application:
Healthcare
Logistics
Defense
Food & Beverages
Space
Others
