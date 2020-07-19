Covid-19 Impact on Instrument Panel Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Instrument Panel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Instrument Panel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Instrument panel, also known as the dash board, is the control panel that holds various instruments, in a car or an airplane or in any machine that operates automatically. It helps to monitor and control various activities, such as detection of the speed, amount of fuel left in a car, measurement of the altitude, navigation guidance for a plane, detection of the faults in a product and its removal from the batch, measurement and regulation of temperature inside a furnace by set of predefined programs, and others.

Due to the increase in disposable income of the population globally, there is a stiff rise in the purchase of passenger vehicles with a change in the mode of travelling, specifically preference towards airplanes. These changing dynamics result in higher consumption of instrument panels. Moreover, the growth in concerns for strengthening the defense sector by the countries globally has led to the induction of more fighter jets, cargo planes, and ships into its defense portfolio. These changes are happening rapidly, which is expected to open up huge scope for instrument panel market both in the developed and in the developing countries.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Dongfeng Electronic Technology, Faurecia, IAC Group LLC, Johnson Controls International Plc, Leon Plastics,, Reydel Automotive SAS, Toyoda Machinery, Visteon Corporation, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Speedometer

Odometer

Tachometer

Others

Based on the Application:

Automobile

Aerospace and Defense

Marine

Industrial

Others

