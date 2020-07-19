Covid-19 Impact on Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An infrared search and track (IRST) system is used to detect the vehicles and devices that give out infrared radiation. This is used mostly in jet planes and aircraft. The biggest advantage of the IRST system is that they dont give off any infrared radiation of themselves which makes them difficult to detect unlike in RADAR which gives off an infrared signature of itself.

The passive situational awareness system for tracking and destroying enemy forces by the defense sector gains huge popularity. This system uses IRST technology. Its increased usage in aerospace industry for outer orbital mechanized rovers also fuels the market growth. The huge investment made by the government in the intelligent tracking systems leads to rapid development of this market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System, including the following market information:

Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Leonardo, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aselsan A.S, HGH Systmes Infrarouges SAS, Safran, Tonbo Imaging Private Limited, Hughes Network Systems LLC, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Scanning Head

Processing and Control Electronics

Display

Based on the Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Civil

